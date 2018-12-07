Reports: Juventus to gift Cristiano Ronaldo two World-class midfielders

Cristiano Ronaldo led Juventus are currently one of the strongest sides in Europe. The Bianconeri are unbeaten in the league and have suffered only one loss across all competitions so far. However, reports suggest that the Turin-based side are looking to strengthen even more with the signing of two world-class midfielders!

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are lining up moves for Isco and Paul Pogba in the upcoming January transfer window. Both the players are reportedly unsettled at their respective clubs and could be interested in moving to Turin.

The Bianconeri have started the season well but have had several injuries during the same time. Sami Khedira, Emre Can, and Miralem Pjanic have all battled with knocks in recent weeks, triggering a search for further options.

Two names which are high up in Juventus’ list are that of Paul Pogba and Isco.

The former, Paul Pogba, has already donned the black and white jersey of Juventus in the past, before moving to Manchester United. However, Pogba’s situation at his current club grows uncertain by the day. Furthermore, the relationship between Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho has also suffered a breakdown which could force Manchester United to sell their star man in January.

Isco is facing a similar fate at Real Madrid, where he has been constantly overlooked for the first team by manager Santiago Solari, and could move elsewhere for consistent game time.

However, both the players are expected to cost Juventus a small fortune. While Manchester United will be looking to recoup the ‘world record’ fee they paid for Paul Pogba two years ago, Real Madrid have reportedly set a £620 Million price tag on Isco.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; While both the players are said to be looking for a way out of their club, a move in January seems unlikely. Furthermore, Juventus could be easily put off by their respective price tags and look for cheaper alternatives.