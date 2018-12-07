Reports: Chelsea on alert as Barcelona star drops January transfer hint

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez pulled off a star turn with a brace in their 4-1 demolition of Cultural Leonesa yesterday, before publicly airing his grievances over his lack of playing time.

Speaking to the reporters after the match, Suarez, who’s only had 44 appearances for Barcelona in the past two seasons, was honest in assessing his lack of game time.

I’m not happy. What I want is to play. I’m a footballer and what footballers want is to play. I’m not involved much and I hope from here to January, before Christmas, to play as much as possible.

This would spell good news for Maurizio Sarri, who is a known admirer of the midfielder’s talents from the time he was the manager at Napoli.

However, Suarez wouldn’t venture an outright opinion of whether he is actively seeking a move in January, but did hint to Sport that he wants to play as many games from now till January as a sign that the club still wants him around.

I’m only thinking about playing and I’m not at the moment. So obviously I’m not happy if I don’t play and, well, from here until January I want to play as much as possible and then we’ll see. I’m a football player so I’m happy when I’m playing and I’m unhappy when I don’t.

With Chelsea running the risk of being slapped with a 2 year long transfer ban after a FIFA investigation was opened into their dealings with under-18 foreign players, the London club could seek to actively tempt Barcelona into selling Suarez to them in the January transfer window.

The player’s unhappiness over his playing time could aid their cause.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; With Chelsea facing a potential transfer embargo, it makes sense for Maurizio Sarri to press on with a signing that he’s coveted before. And it looks like Suarez would be keen on making a move happen too.