Reports: Manchester United ready to splash out 40 million to get Jose Mourinho’s replacement

The powers that be at Manchester United will find it easy to dispense with Jose Mourinho if the club does not qualify for Champion’s League, and already have an expensive replacement in mind.

A clause in the Portuguese manager’s contract reportedly states that failure to qualify for Champion’s League would allow both parties to part ways amicably and without exorbitant cost to the club.

And taking into consideration how the team has been floundering this season, not finishing in the top four does seem to be a distinct possibility.

However, according to the Sun, the United hierarchy already has its eyes on Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to succeed Mourinho at the end of the season and are willing to part with 40 million pounds to buy out his current £8 million/year contract that runs till 2022.

Although Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a tough negotiator, United have gotten deals for Michael Carrick and Dimitar Berbatov over the line in the past and Ed Woodward is reportedly determined to part with whatever is necessary to get the Argentine coach.

Pochettino turned down the United job in 2016 after they had just sacked Louis van Gaal, but may be willing to reconsider it the opportunity comes knocking a second time.