Reports: Chelsea hoping to sign Brazilian forward

After a stellar start to the season, Chelsea were brought back down to Earth due to losses against Tottenham and Wolves. And it seems, that the losses have jolted the Chelsea hierarchy into action, who are attempting to bring some fresh faces in.

According to Goal Brasil, Chelsea are closely monitoring Everton forward Richarlison, with a view towards a potential move in the future. Furthermore, the report suggests that Richarlison may have a ‘short life’ at Merseyside and may even move to London.

Chelsea’s interest in Richarlison is nothing new. In fact, the Blues have been after his signature since his Fluminense days. According to several outlets, they even came close to signing him, before he moved to Watford instead.

Richarlison then moved to Everton earlier this summer from Watford. In doing so, he followed manager Marco Silva to Merseyside just like he had done a year earlier at Watford. The Brazilian forward has been Everton’s key threat in the forward areas and has scored 7 goals in 13 league matches so far this season.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Chelsea need a forward to fill in for ageing Pedro and Willian. The Blues had been linked with a move to Richarlison in the past and could make a move for the Everton forward again next summer. Furthermore, Chelsea’s Brazilian contingent, along with the appeal of moving to a big club could tempt Richarlison to leave Everton.