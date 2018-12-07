Lyon star to make decision on future as contract talks stall

Lyon star Nabil Fekir is told that he should make a decision on his future as transfer talks begin to reignite for the Frenchman.

Prior to the start of this season, Premier League club Liverpool have been heavily linked with Fekir, with the Merseyside club said to have been close to a move before things fell through in the late stages.

However, reports have surfaced that contract negotiations have stalled between Fekir and Lyon, leading to the club asking their player to decide on his future.

By January, the 25-year-old’s contract will only have 18 months left to run and if the two parties are unable to have an agreement on a deal soon, it is likely the Ligue 1 outfit will open talks on a transfer instead of possibly losing their player on a free transfer in the future.

Outside of Liverpool, teams like Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been keen to sign the Frenchman.