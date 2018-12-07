Ajax star reportedly set for Paris Saint-Germain move

Frenkie De Jong is easily one of the best football prospects in the world and at 21 years old, different teams are trying to lock the Ajax star’s services.

However, if a report is to be believed, the Dutch star is set to make a move to Parc des Princes as part of Paris Saint-Germain.

BREAKING: Frenkie kiest voor @PSG_inside en verruilt #Ajax 1/7 zo goed als zeker voor Ligue 1. Fransen pleegden ‘overval’ in Amsterdam en zijn bereid transfersom van 75 miljoen te betalen. Zie https://t.co/vduoiyoRMW. Om 00.45 uur premium alle details.https://t.co/dVew8Jv8p5 — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) December 6, 2018

The tweet believes that PSG are getting a deal for the young star as a reported fee of €75 million is set for De Jong’s move to the Ligue 1 heavyweights.

More reports revealed that De Jong’s representatives visited the French club with PSG looking to quickly finalise the deal as other European heavyweights such as Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were keen on signing the Dutch star.