Reports: Chelsea to ask Real Madrid for star player in return for Eden Hazard

It is one of football’s poorly kept secrets that Real Madrid are interested in signing Eden Hazard. The Belgian forward is interested in a move to the Bernabeu as well, stating his desire to play for Madrid several times. With a year left on Hazard’s contract, it seems that the impending move will inevitably be completed. However, Chelsea aren’t willing to part ways with their star man without getting a player in return from Madrid.

According to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Chelsea star Eden Hazard has an agreement in place to join Real Madrid in the near future. The one obstacle that may come in the way of any impending move is Chelsea’s asking price for their Belgian forward.

The Blues currently value Hazard at €170million, which is said to be way over Madrid’s valuation.

In order to not lose out on Hazard, Los Blancos are even willing to let Kovacic go in the opposite direction permanently. The Croat is spending the season on loan at Chelsea, with reports that the Blues want him permanently next season.

Furthermore, if Madrid’s proposed Kovacic-Hazard swap is to fail, they could even offer Spanish forward Marco Asensio in exchange for Hazard. Asensio hasn’t been able to nail down a starting spot and might be looking to move away from the Bernabeu.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; With each passing day, it seems more and more likely that Eden Hazard will one day don the iconic Real Madrid whites. However, with Chelsea’s valuation way over their own, Los Blancos might be forced to look elsewhere. It does, however, rests in Hazard’s hands at the moment. If the Belgian forward decides not to renew with Chelsea, the Blues might end up selling him rather than losing him on a free.

In that case, the London club could even ask for a player in return, like they did when Thibaut Courtois moved to Madrid in the summer.