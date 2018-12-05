Reports: Barcelona plot €60m swoop for Juventus midfielder

With midfielder Denis Suarez on his way out, Barcelona are already preparing to dip their toes in the market to sign a replacement and are lining up a €60m bid for Juventus’ Rodrigo Bentancur.

According to reports in Calciomercato, the Catalans are monitoring the Uruguayan midfielder with the intention to make a bid once the window opens in January.

Bentancur has starred for the Old Lady this season, making full use of the injuries to Emre Can and Sami Khedira to cement a place in the side. He has chipped in with two goals and an assist in his 12 league games thus far.

In fact, his performances have been so impressive that Juventus are keen on removing the clause that guarantees 50% of proceeds from further sales go to Boca Juniors.

Barcelona might face some competition for his signature though, with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid also in the running.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: Barcelona do not really need another central midfielder, with the likes of Rakitic, Busquets and co. in the side, but added depth is never a bad thing, especially since they are competing on multiple fronts. A move could be completed by the end of the January window.