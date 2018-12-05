Reports: Arsenal star set for shock January move to Premier League rivals

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been linked with a stunning January move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Ozil has grown increasingly frustrated with life under new manager Unai Emery, who is a stickler for hard work and discipline. Ozil was dropped for Arsenal’s game against Bournemouth last month as Emery felt he lacked the physicality for such an intense encounter.

The German also didn’t feature in the north London derby against Spurs and is expected to miss the Gunners’ trip to Old Trafford later tonight.

As a result, he is reportedly seeking a move away and Manchester United have emerged as a potential landing spot.

Odds on the former World Cup winner joining the Red Devils have been slashed in recent days with Coral’s John Hill quoted by Starsport as saying: “It looks like Mesut Ozil is going to be on the move in January and we are seeing one-way traffic for Manchester United to capture the out of favour midfielder from Arsenal.”

The potential move could set up a reunion with Chilean Alexis Sanchez, who made the switch from the Emirates to Old Trafford last January.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5: Ozil might want out, but there is no way Unai Emery will allow him to join a direct rival in the January window. With Arsenal and United both set to be competing for a Champions League spot, the manager is unlikely to be willing to sanction a move which would undoubtedly make United much stronger.