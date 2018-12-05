Reports: David Moyes rejected Manchester United move for Spanish midfielder to sign Fellaini

Manchester United have endured a prolonged dry spell ever since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Coaches have come and gone, each failing to improve the side’s fortunes.

David Moyes, who had replaced Sir Alex at the helm back in 2013, was initially made the scapegoat after a series of managerial blunders, and one of the biggest blunders he made during his time at United was recently revealed.

According to the Telegraph, United had a deal in place to sign Thiago Alcantara from Barcelona, however, Moyes vetoed the idea, requesting the board to make a move for Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini instead.

Upon Moyes’ insistence, United secured the services of Fellaini, who was their only signing of that summer. Thiago, meanwhile, signed for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, where he has gone on to lift 5 league titles.

While Moyes was sacked after just 10 months in charge, Fellaini has remained at the club, becoming more of an internet sensation than a footballing one.

For a team lacking a real creative force in the centre of midfield, one can only wonder what Thiago’s arrival could have done for the club.