Reports: Chelsea looking to replace Fabregas with Barcelona midfielder

Chelsea are expected to be heavily involved in the transfer dealings once the January window is open. While there may not be several incomings, the Blues are rumoured to oversee several outgoings from the club. One such player expected to leave Chelsea is Cesc Fabregas, with the London club eyeing a Barcelona midfielder as his replacement.

Under new head coach Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea have started the season on a positive note. The Blues have lost just 1 of the 21 matches played this season, and are in contention on several fronts.

However, some of the Chelsea players have found themselves on the fringes of the first team and are rumoured to be looking for a move away in January. One such player is Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard has been with Chelsea since 2014 and has half a year left on his contract.

With Fabregas’ contract up in July, along with him not being a first-eleven member, several reports have touted him to depart in January. One possible destination that has come up recently is La Liga side, Valencia. Gol digital reports that the Spanish side are closest to an agreement with Fabregas.

However, in the case that the World Cup winner decides to leave Chelsea in January, the Blues are already lining up a replacement in Barcelona’s Denis Suarez. According to the Express, Chelsea are ready to beat AC Milan for the out-of-favour midfielder by promising to buy him in January. Milan, on the other hand, have only offered a loan deal, with an option to buy.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; While Fabregas has reiterated his desire to stay at Chelsea, it doesn’t look like a new contract’s coming. And in a scenario where the Blues cash in on him in January, instead of letting him walk for free six months later, they could decide to bring in Suarez as his replacement.