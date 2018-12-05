Reports: Liverpool in pursuit of French World Cup winner

Liverpool are set to face stiff competition from a number of top clubs including Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Napoli for the signature of French World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard played an integral role in France’s triumph in Russia, starting ahead of Djibril Sidibe at right back and coming up with the Goal of the Tournament, against Argentina.

He has developed into a world-class centre-back and his versatility allows him to play as a full-back as well.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Bayern in the summer following his exploits for France but a deal never materialised and he remained at Stuttgart.

Now, however, it appears Tottenham, Napoli and Liverpool are set to pursue his signature. Pavard reportedly has a €35m release clause and could prove to be a steal in today’s market.

The Reds were initially the hot favourites to sign the youngster but have since dropped back in the race with Napoli and Tottenham joining the hunt. The Reds do not really need the Frenchman, with the emergence of Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold and might be tempted to back out of the deal sooner rather than later.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: Pavard has started every single game for Stuttgart this season and has seen his stock rise massively this past year. €35m is peanuts for such a talent and he is almost certain to move in January. Where he finally lands remains to be seen, but as of right now, it does not appear like he’s headed to Merseyside.