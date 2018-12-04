Reports: Real Madrid slap whopping €700m price tag on Chelsea target

Real Madrid have quietened down the whispers surrounding star midfielder Isco’s exit in the January window by demanding clubs meet his release clause which stands at a whopping €700m.

The Spanish midfielder has fallen out of favour ever since the arrival of Santiago Solari, and has requested for an exit in order to gain more first-team action in another league, but now it appears Madrid are unwilling to let him go for cheap.

Isco has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus in recent weeks but with Madrid demanding his release clause be met, all three clubs are sure to pull out of the race.

The 26-year-old has not started a game for his side since their disastrous defeat to Barcelona in the Clasico, but Solari still feels he is an important member of the squad.

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda however has refused to rule out the possibility of a January exit for Isco, saying, “They [Real Madrid] consider that Isco is not involved in the group, that he is doing his thing, that he is having problems with his weight – so he is thinking of going to the Premier League,” he said.

“He has an offer from Chelsea and another from Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. I think that in a style of play like City’s he could do very well.”

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: It does appear that Isco will be part of Real Madrid for the foreseeable future. No club in the world will be willing to shell out such an exorbitant fee on a player who has thus far failed to do justice to the talent he possesses.

As for Isco himself, he needs to find a way to break into the Madrid first team and gain some playing time if he is to remain a part of their future plans.