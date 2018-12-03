Reports: Chelsea open talks with £70m-rated January target

Chelsea have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over the potential transfer of attacker Christian Pulisic. The Blues are hoping to convince the German side to offload the youngster in January, but Dortmund are holding out for a whopping £70m.

According to reports, Chelsea’s first bid has fallen way short of Dortmund’s asking price as the German side remain content to play hardball.

Pulisic has just 18 months remaining on his contract, but the Bundesliga leaders are under no pressure to offload him anytime soon. They are however, preparing for life without the USA international, setting their sights on Thorgan Hazard.

Pulisic meanwhile is still keen on a move to Liverpool and considers Chelsea his second choice, which may not go down too well with the Blues.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: £70m for a player with 18 months remaining on his contract may be a bit steep, but Dortmund have all the bargaining power in this deal. Chelsea are unlikely to be willing to go that high for a January target, but they might just end up having to shell out such a fee if they are truly interested in securing his services.

With Willian struggling for form, the Blues lack a real threat from the wing and Pulisic is the ideal man to address that issue.