Barcelona have not gotten off to the strongest of starts this season and Lionel Messi feels there is room for improvement, requesting his board to make a stunning swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

With Ousmane Dembele struggling with off-field issues, the Catalans are looking to offload him as soon as they possibly can and according to Don Balon, Messi sees Mbappe as the perfect candidate to replace the Frenchman.

Mbappe, who is currently the second most expensive player in the world, is valued at a whopping £162 million and considering he turns 20 by the end of the year, could be the future of the Spanish giants.

They also view the Frenchman as the successor to Messi and by giving Mbappe the chance to play alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for a few years, they feel it could truly unlock his potential.

Interestingly, Mbappe’s PSG teammate Neymar too has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona, however, those rumours have died down of late.

Mbappe’s rise has been startling. From winning the Golden Boy award last year to leading France to the World Cup trophy and even being among the favourites for the Ballon d’Or, the 19-year-old has already established himself as one of the brightest prospects in the world.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5: Don Balon are known for making outlandish claims. While Barcelona do need a replacement for Dembele who looks like he is on his way out, PSG will not be willing to offload a player who is poised to become the world’s best in a couple of years.

With Neymar looking for a way out, they are unlikely to be willing to let both of their marquee players leave in the same season.