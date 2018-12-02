Reports: Manchester United, Chelsea to battle it out for Brazilian defender

As the January Transfer Window approaches, both Manchester United and Chelsea are expected to make some moves. While the Red Devils are in search for a new centre-back, the Blues are looking for a replacement for Gary Cahill. And just so it happens that both the English clubs have identified a common target.

Daily Mail reports that Chelsea and Manchester United have identified Brazilian U-21 defender Eder Militao as a potential target. The youngster is currently playing for FC Porto and scored his first goal for the club in their recent win over Schalke in the Champions League.

Both the English clubs are looking to shore up their defence this season. While Manchester United are looking to bring someone in as cover for Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, and Eric Bailly; Chelsea are looking to replace an ageing Gary Cahill.

Militao moved to Porto just six months back from Sao Paulo for £7.2million and is also said to have the same agent as Chelsea stars David Luiz and Willian.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; While both Manchester United and Chelsea are desperate for a centre back, it is unlikely that Porto let go of their man, who they signed just six months ago. A deal in January looks pretty much off the table. However, both could return for Militao during the 2019 summer transfer window.