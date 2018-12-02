Reports: Manchester United willing to smash transfer record for Premier League goalkeeper

Manchester United are reportedly willing to break the transfer record for a goalkeeper in order to bring Jordan Pickford to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are plotting a move for the Everton goalie in case current custodian David De Gea decides not to sign a new contract with the club.

It is being reported by The Express that United boss Jose Mourinho wants the goalkeeping situation sorted at the earliest, and with talks on hold with De Gea, the Portuguese could have his eyes set on Merseyside.

Pickford won’t come cheap however, but United are willing to pay around £70million for the Englishman, and with add-ons that could become the most expensive transfer for any goalkeeper so far.

The former Sunderland shot-stopper was brilliant for his country England at the World Cup in Russia earlier this year, and won many admirers owing to his performance. He has only grown in stature since then, and has had a wonderful start to the Premier League season with the Toffees.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – This deal is contingent on De Gea leaving, and only if that happens, could we get near this blockbuster signing.