Spanish giants preparing shocking bid for Arsenal midfielder in January

Real Madrid are the latest team to have shown substantial interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, The Mirror are reporting. The report claims that contact has already been made with the Gunners over the availability of their Welsh star, whose contract the club has chosen not to extend.

Real Madrid are huge fans of the work of Ramsey, and want to have the midfielder in their side as early as January, considering the sudden fall at domestic level that the Galacticos have seen. Moreover, the news of Isco possibly leaving does not seem to go away, making this another reason for the interest.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus have showed considerable interest in Ramsey as well, and will be worried about Madrid’s sudden interest in the Welshman, making this a real fight to the finish.

A major reason why Ramsey could move to the Bernabeu may be the need to reunite with compatriot Gareth Bale who is also a huge fan of his.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2.5/5 – Ramsey is on the lookout for a new club, and Madrid are interested. Whether the deal goes through in January is the only real question. Might well happen.