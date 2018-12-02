Reports: Former Premier League Champions will have to pay world record fee to sign Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid have reportedly asked for a world record fee from clubs looking to sign their attacking midfielder Isco, OK Diario is reporting. Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing the player, but will have to splash up to £620m in order to meet his release clause.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has been notorious for slapping his star men with insane release clauses, and Isco happens to find himself in that category as well.

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly two clubs who have the Spaniard on their radars following a season of inconsistency for the midfielder at the Bernabeu which has seen Madrid fall to sixth in the La Liga table.

But it looks unlikely that any club will be able to prise Isco away from the Galacticos just yet, considering the huge amount involved, and all the financial pressure which comes with a move this big.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 1.5/5 – Needless to say, an amount as massive as this is enough to put off even the most free-spending of clubs. Don’t expect a deal this big to go through any time soon.