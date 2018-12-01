Italian giants make first move for La Liga winner

Italian giants AC Milan have reportedly made the first move to prise Denis Suarez from Barcelona, Calcio Mercato are reporting. The Spaniard, whose contract expires in 2020, has become peripheral at the Catalans and may well be up for a new challenge.

It is being reported that an initial inquiry was made by AC Milan to find out the availability of Suarez, whose future at Barcelona looks increasingly precarious considering his lack of playing time.

Milan are in the market for a central midfielder after injuries to some of their stars, and manager Genaro Gattuso wants to add to his depleted arsenal at the earliest, and the Spaniard may well be the perfect option.

Whether Barcelona will be willing to sell mid-season is another issue altogether, but a loan deal could materialize in a way that both parties can get what they want.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – The early contact is in no way indicative of a permanent move, and Barca should be wary of selling stars in January considering their major push towards domestic and continental glory.