Barcelona transfer target drops major hint about January move

Ajax defender and Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt has dropped a major hint about a possible January move to the Catalan club. The 19-year-old compared himself with Barca defender Gerard Pique and the playing styles of Ajax and Barcelona as well.

De Ligt has caught quite a few eyes with his performances for the Netherlands club and the Dutch national football team. The youngster, thus, has become a transfer target for some big European clubs, Barcelona being one of them.

In an interview with ELF Voetbal Magazine, De Ligt said that he believes he is similar to Pique with respect to how they like to carry the ball out from the back and how both of them started as midfielders initially.

“I am similar to him [Pique],” the Dutchman said. “I like to carry the ball out from the back. Defensively I am strong and, like Gerard, I also started as a midfielder.”

The 19-year-old went on to compare the playing styles of Ajax and Barcelona as well, saying that both the sides like to press high and maintain high levels of possession.

“Ajax’s style of play is similar to Barcelona’s,” De Ligt continued. “High press, a high defensive line and a high level of ball possession.”

Barcelona only have one right-footed central defender in the side in Pique and are looking to add reinforcements in that department. De Ligt, naturally, has emerged as one of the favourites and with these comments, he is surely looking forward to joining the La Liga giants, be it in the January window or in the summer.