J-League club in talks to sign Myanmar international Aung Thu

According to reports, Aung Thu has emerged as a target for J-League club Consadole Sapporo, whose representatives are expected to fly to Myanmar in order to convince him to join the club.

If reports from Duwun are to be believed, the representatives of Consadole Sapporo will fly to Myanmar on December 4 in order to meet with and persuade Aung Thu.

The news comes after the publication contacted Aung Thu’s brother, who revealed that they will indeed have a meeting on December 4. However, at this moment there are plenty of clubs in for the Myanmar National Team forward, who spent last season on loan at Thai club, Police Tero.

The 22-year-old was spending the season on loan from Yadanarbon FC, whose general manager U Aung Hein Khine also told Dunwun that some clubs from J League (2) are interested in getting him on board.

If Aung Thu does indeed decide to join Consadole Sapporo, he won’t be the only Southeast Asian player in the squad. The J-League club have also signed Thai international Chanathip Songkrasin, who will complete a permanent move in 2019 after spending last season on loan.

Meanwhile, Consadole played their final match of the 2018 J-League today, December 1, against Sanfrecce. The match ended in a 2-2 draw with Songkrasin and Jay Bothroyd scoring for Consadole. They finish the season in 4th position.