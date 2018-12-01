Real Madrid midfielder in the centre of Chelsea, Tottenham transfer battle

Real Madrid haven’t enjoyed the best of starts to the season. Los Blancos sit 6th in the league table, having lost 5 of their 13 games so far. And now, one key player is set to further pile on the misery for Santiago Solari and his men, by leaving the club.

One player who has found playing time hard to come by this season is Real Madrid’s Isco. The Spanish midfielder has fallen down the pecking order under new manager Santiago Solari and is now looking to leave the club.

According to the Mirror, the central midfielder is attracting the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspurs; all of whom are willing to offer him a chance to leave the Spanish capital.

Furthermore, past reports have linked Isco with a move to Arsenal, Napoli, and AC Milan, indicating that the Spaniard is set to incite somewhat of a transfer war.

Nevertheless, Madrid manager Santiago Solari has moved swiftly to deny any truth in the rumours, stating that ‘they are all important’:

“There’s no more to it. You will understand that I can’t be up to date with all the speculation. I have 24 professionals, we are here to decide. That’s it. I do what I consider is the best for each one. They are all important. We are all Real Madrid.”

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; It is no hidden fact that Isco has fallen out of contention at Real Madrid. If things do not improve between him and head coach Santiago Solari, the Spaniard could soon find himself leaving Madrid for playing time. And the midfielder will have plenty of options if he decides to do so.