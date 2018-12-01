Barcelona plot January swoop for Premier League superstar

Barcelona are in the market for defensive reinforcements and have set their sights on Manchester City stalwart Vincent Kompany as well as former Chelsea star Branislav Ivanovic.

The Catalans are in dire need of an experienced centre-half to address their defensive crisis and are keen on roping in one of Kompany or Ivanovic on loan in January.

With Samuel Umtiti requiring surgery and Thomas Vermaelen constantly on the treatment table, Barcelona lack depth at centre-half; something that could cost them as the season progresses, especially if they are still competing on all fronts.

While City are unlikely to offload Kompany in January, Barcelona remain optimistic about their chances of roping in Ivanovic.

Kompany is maintained in high esteem by City fans and is a club legend having led the side to three Premier League titles. He would fit in perfectly at Barcelona, using his experience to help youngsters like Umititi and Clement Lenglet unleash their true potential.

Ivanovic, on the other hand, is currently plying his trade at Zenit after an immensely successful spell at Chelsea where he won three Premier League titles, three FA Cup crowns and a Champions League among a host of other accolades.

While he has dropped off the radar following his switch to Zenit, he remains an extremely trustworthy defender capable of playing on the right and through the middle of the defence.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: Barcelona’s chances of signing Kompany remain slim considering Pep is a big fan of the Belgian and holds him in high regard. However, they are expected to step up their pursuit of Ivanovic who would relish the prospect of turning out for a top club at the age of 34.