Inter Milan star reveals Manchester United snub, opens door for future

It is widely known that Manchester United have been in search of a winger since last season. They even came close to signing one who Jose Mourinho had personally demanded- Ivan Perisic. The deal was close to completion only for the Croat to snub the Red Devils at the last minute.

“It’s true that an offer from Manchester United was on the table – I was really close to leaving Inter,” Perisic told in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“When Luciano Spalletti arrived [in June 2017], he showed tremendous desire to keep me in the team and made it clear he didn’t want to lose me. That was very encouraging, and I haven’t regretted my decision to stay at Inter. In football, small details in these situations are key.

“Admiration from a coach like Mourinho is definitely something that flattered me. It’s confirmation of hard work and good performances. When you’re praised by a guy like Mourinho – the manager of a huge club like Man United – it’s difficult not to think about such an offer. I’m glad he has a high opinion of me. These things motivate me to work and train hard, to achieve the best performances,” the Croat told FourFourTwo.

However, the 29-year-old winger has not ruled out any move in the future away from Italy and says that he has the desire to play in Spain or England:

“In football, you never say never.

“From the beginning of my career, I’ve had the ambition to play in as many big leagues as possible, and I still have that desire to test myself in other leagues. And I mean in the Spanish or English leagues.

“I hope Inter fans understand my point of view. I’m an athlete and a professional, I like challenges and this is my driving force. What the future will bring, I don’t know. Now I’m focused on Inter, as we try to make a bigger step forward from last season.”

If reports are to be believed, Manchester United have not given up their chase of the Croatian winger. The Red Devils are still interested in bringing him to Old Trafford along with Inter teammate Milan Skriniar.