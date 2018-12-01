Spanish legend reportedly ready to move to Japan

After announcing he is set to leave Major League Soccer team New York City FC, Spanish striker David Villa appears to be set to move to Japan.

The striker revealed the news of his departure through social media and now it appears the former FC Barcelona man will rejoin his former teammate Andres Iniesta to suit up in the J League and play for Vissel Kobe.

Spain’s highest goal scorer in history, the reports show he will be the third Spaniard to play in the league, with Iniesta and Fernando Torres being the first two.

Iniesta and Villa played together for Barcelona for three seasons before the latter left for Atletico Madrid in 2013.