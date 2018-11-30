La Liga Champions keen on signing Chelsea Premier League winning star

Barcelona may be coming and coming hard behind one of Chelsea’s brightest young talents this January transfer window, Sport are reporting. The report claims that Andreas Christensen has popped up on the Barca radar, and the Catalans are keen on signing the defender if they end up losing one of their own to surgery.

Barcelona may just be without star defender Samuel Umtiti in the near future, as the Frenchman could require surgery in the upcoming months, leaving manager Ernesto Valverde with no other option but to look for reinforcements.

The Blaugrana initially had Ajax defender De Ligt in mind, but that deal looks increasingly difficult to materialize, so next in line is Andreas Christensen.

The Dane has found playing time difficult this season, and finds himself behind the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz in the Blues pecking order.

Chelsea may not be willing to sell this winter, but if the price is right, Maurizio Sarri and the club’s owners may reconsider the option of selling one of their young stars.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2.5/5 – Chelsea are looking to win the Premier League, and would not be wise in selling at this stage of the season specially when Gary Cahill is rumored to be leaving as well.