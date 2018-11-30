Premier League giants demand world record fee from Real Madrid for Luka Modric replacement

If rumours are to be believed, Real Madrid have been looking to offload Luka Modric and replace him with a younger and more potent midfielder recently. The Croatian’s form has taken a considerable dip in the 2018/19 season, coupled by the fact that he’s turning 34 next year, Los Blancos do not want to offer him an extension.

Florentino Perez and co have reportedly zeroed in on Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen to replace Modric. Madrid had bought the Croatian midfielder from Spurs for a sum of €35 million and want a similar favour from the London-based club.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. however, has demanded €250 million, a world record fee, for the Danish playmaker, Marca report. Considering the fact that Neymar was transferred to Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million from Barcelona, the sum quoted by the Premier League club seems absurd.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – Though Eriksen, who is already one of the best playmakers in the world, is nearing his prime at 26 years of age, he is not a player who can win you games single-handedly week-in-week-out. Therefore, shelling out a world record fee for the Tottenham player would be a questionable move.

However, keeping Madrid’s tendency to throw around more than required in the transfer window in mind, this could work out in Spurs and Levy’s favour ultimately.