Manchester United in secret talks with two Juventus stars

Manchester United have turned their eyes towards two Juventus stars with the aim of fixing both their attacking and defensive shortcomings. jose Mourinho and co. have reportedly been in contact with the players’ representatives.

As reported by CaughtOffside, forward Paulo Dybala and defender Daniele Rugani are on United’s wishlist. A deal, it is believed, would be done in the summer transfer window if things fall into place.

While Dybala could be a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is seemingly on his way out of Old Trafford after a lacklustre year with the red half of Manchester, Rugani can solve their centre-back problems.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – Mourinho has been on the lookout for a central defender from the last summer window and thus the club could push for the Italian defender. However, it looks as if United would be roping in a centre-back in the January window itself and thus a deal for Rugani can be ruled out.

Dybala, on the other hand, will be a blockbuster signing if completed but it depends on a whole lot of other factors and nothing concrete can be derived out of these initial advancements.