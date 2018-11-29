Real Madrid eye €40m move for World Cup goalscorer

Real Madrid are looking to add to their attacking arsenal, by looking at one of the scorers at the World Cup in Hirving Lozano. The Mexican is currently plying his trade at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands but could move to Los Blancos, as per Don Balon.

Lozano came to the fore at the World Cup this year, and scored against defending champions Germany for Mexico, instantly putting him on the map. Since then, the attacking player has only added to the belief that he could be one of the next big prospects.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is apparently a huge fan of the player and is keen on bringing him to the Bernabeu. The Mexican has scored 10 goals in 13 Eredivisie matches this season, and has popped up on the radar of clubs such as Inter Milan, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Lozano is currently rated at €40m by his club, but Perez wants even a loan deal as early as January if that may be possible.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3.5/5 – There is no doubt that the Spanish-speaking Lozano would be a great fit at Real Madrid. Whether this deal happens in January is the real question.