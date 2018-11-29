Reports: Juventus plot stunning January move for Manchester United superstar

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be all set for a return to Juventus, with the Old Lady plotting an audacious swoop for the Frenchman in January.

Pogba arrived at United for a then-record fee in 2016, but has fallen horribly out of favour with boss Jose Mourinho for a perceived lack of effort.

As a result, he is seeking a move away from the club and Juventus are ready to pounce. The Serie A giants are keen on bringing Pogba to the club on loan in January, with the option of making the move permanent in the summer.

New Champions League rules would allow the 25-year-old to feature for Juventus despite having already represented the Red Devils in the competition and that is just one of the reasons for the Serie A club’s perceived interest in the Frenchman.

Juventus are also badly in need of reinforcements in midfield with injuries to key players like Sami Khedira and Emre Can and the arrival of Pogba would alleviate a lot of their worries.

A partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived this past summer, would make Juventus one of the most formidable sides in Europe and even possibly favourites for the Champions League.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5: Pogba has repeatedly expressed his desire to return to Juventus and the move makes sense for him personally. However, United will surely be unwilling to part with their record signing on loan and will instead demand at least a portion of the mammoth fee they signed him for in the first place.

While a loan move in January looks unlikely at the moment, a permanent switch in the summer is definitely a possibility.