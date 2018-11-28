Reports: Liverpool not willing to let go of midfield star in January

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that he has no intention of selling his midfield star Fabinho in the upcoming January transfer window, Le10sport is reporting.

There were multiple reasons to believe that the Brazilian could be heading out of Anfield just a few months after joining Liverpool, considering that opportunities were few and far between.

Fabinho fell out of favor with manager Jurgen Klopp early on in the season and lost his place in the side to the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

This has attracted interest from clubs such as Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Monaco, with reports linking the midfielder to them as early as January.

But Klopp has reportedly made it clear to higher ups at the club that he has no intention of selling in January, and wants Fabinho to finish this season on a strong note. The news should come as a blow to the man who joined this summer, considering that big clubs may or may not be interested next summer.