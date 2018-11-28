Former Premier League Champions ready to offer €60million for Bayern star

Arsenal could be willing to part with around €60million in order to sign Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez, Don Balon are reporting. The Colombian is on loan from Real Madrid and is reportedly fed up with life in Bavaria, and keen on an upward change in his career.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is a fan of the midfielder and is reportedly interested in tabling an offer for the player, with a healthy sum in mind. James is currently injured but is expected to be back soon, just in time for the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has found life difficult under Niko Kovac in Munich, and hasn’t adapted to the system as he was perhaps expected to. This has further raised speculation that a move could be on the cards.

If Arsenal want their man however, they will have to start negotiating with Bayern as well as Real Madrid at the earliest, so that the parent club is always in the loop. That will not be easy with the time that is remaining, but it continues to be a deal that the Gunners are actively pursuing.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – James may want to leave Bayern Munich at the earliest, but with the winter transfer window so close, negotiations could prove to be a real hurdle for Arsenal to cross.