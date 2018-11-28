Italian heavyweights confident of signing Chelsea World Cup winning star

Chelsea could be set to lose one of their elder statesmen in this winter transfer window, with AC Milan seemingly confident of signing Cesc Fabregas in January. The Spaniard has emerged as a target for the Italian giants after falling out of favour in London, and could revive his career with the Rossoneri.

Corriere Dello Sport are reporting that Fabregas will be out of a contract with Chelsea next summer, and before it all finishes, the Blues are keen on getting some of their money back in the form of a sale. Milan are looking to reinforce their midfield with whatever they can find, and after choosing to go with another Chelsea player in Tiemoue Bakayoko, now want Fabregas on their roster.

The report further claims that several telephone calls have taken place since November, and a meeting is expected to be scheduled in the coming days to discuss a possible transfer. With Chelsea’s competitors Manchester City and Liverpool also expected to make in-roads in the market this winter, the Blues want to make enough room in their squad by releasing surplus players and ensuring that fresh faces come in.

FOX Sports Predicted Rating: 4/5 – This particular deal looks like it may pull through as Milan look desperate for cheap yet dependable options, while Chelsea want to cash in on what is left of Fabregas’ contract at Stamford Bridge.