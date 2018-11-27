Reports: Liverpool plot £160m swoop for Real Madrid star

Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio according to reports in Spain.

The Reds reportedly had a bid in the summer rejected, but are prepared to make an improved offer for the Spanish midfielder.

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has claimed that the Reds attempted to sign the prodigiously talented 22-year-old in the summer for €180m but Madrid were unwilling to part with Asensio considering they had already shipped off Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

“This year, an offer of €180m came to Liverpool’s Real Madrid for Asensio,” Inda said to Spanish publication OK Diario.

“The club said no because Cristiano left, but Klopp is in love with the player and will go for the player next summer.”

Los Blancos widely believe Asensio has the talent to step into the boots of Ronaldo and emerge as his successor, however, his development has stalled this season, managing just a single goal and assist in 10 La Liga appearances.

Klopp, meanwhile, appears to be a huge fan of the 2-time Champions League winner, and is looking to add him to an attack that already boasts immense firepower in Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Having already signed the likes of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Alisson among others, the spending spree at Anfield looks set to continue.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5: Liverpool might have the funds to sanction a move for Asensio, but the fact remains that Madrid will be unwilling to sell such a prized asset unless they can secure a worthy replacement.

The Eden Hazard saga continues to produce fresh twists and Neymar it seems is headed to Barcelona. Taking all these factors into account, Klopp might be forced to turn his attention to other targets.