Reports: Neymar to leave PSG in 2019 with three clubs looming

As each day goes, it has become extremely clear that Neymar Jr. will soon be parting ways with PSG. As per new reports, the Brazilian has indeed set a date for his departure and already has an agreement in place with PSG for his departure.

According to Calciomercato, Neymar has reached an agreement with current club PSG to let him leave in the July of next year. The Brazilian forward has repeatedly shown a desire to leave France and might be finally granted his wish next summer.

If Neymar does indeed leave PSG, he’ll be looking to join one of the three clubs interested in him- Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester City. However, he won’t come cheap with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi holding out for at least 200 Million Euros for the forward.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the Brazilian in recent months. While Barcelona have shown an interest in bringing their former player back, Real Madrid are looking for someone to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. The report also states Manchester City as a potential suitor for Neymar.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; While Neymar is still PSG’s prized possession, things might change in the next six months. Several reports have heavily linked the Brazilian with the two Spanish super clubs and one may even find him donning the jersey of either next season.