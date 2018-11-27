Reports: Manchester City on the verge of completing first January signing

Manchester City are closing in on their first signing of the January window, with multiple sources suggesting Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen is finalising a move to the Premier League giants.

Steffen, who was recently named 2018 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, is set to cost City in the region of $7.5-10 million.

Columbus coach Gregg Berhalter was quick to dismiss reports claiming a deal had been finalised but conceded that the MLS side have been approached regarding a possible transfer.

“The Club has been approached regarding a potential transfer of goalkeeper Zack Steffen but no deal has been finalized and the Club will not be commenting on the specifics of reported offers.”

However, reports have claimed that a deal will be completed by the end of the week. Columbus will also receive a small portion of any subsequent sale of the 23-year-old.

It is unclear whether City intend to use Steffen as a backup to Ederson or loan him out immediately. The 23-year-old has seen his stock rise considerably over the past couple of seasons, leading his side to the MLS playoffs twice whilst keeping 22 clean sheets in the process.

He has also made 6 appearances for the US national team, putting in a stellar display against France in a friendly prior to the 2018 World Cup.

Steffen was also the target of Championship side Bristol City this past summer, but a $4m bid for the youngster was rejected outright.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5: City need a backup keeper after Claudio Bravo picked up an injury in August. Steffen has been incredible for his club in the MLS the past couple of seasons and while he is not of the calibre of Ederson, he is more than capable of serving as a deputy.

Columbus Crew are unlikely to receive a better offer in the future from other clubs, hence the move makes sense for all parties involved.