Reports: Juventus, Manchester City go head-to-head for Barcelona defender

With the January transfer window fast approaching, both Manchester City and Juventus have identified Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba as a key target and could make a move for him in the near future.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus and Manchester City are set for a transfer battle, with both clubs looking to bring in Barcelona’s Jordi Alba. The Spanish full-back has iterated his surprise at not being offered a contract renewal until now and could leave Barcelona for one of the European giants.

The Bianconeri are resigned to losing Brazilian Alex Sandro in the upcoming months and would like to replace him with either Alba or Marcelo. Sandro recently revealed his desire to play in the Premier League and is expected to leave Turin during the January transfer window.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are looking to bring in a left back due to constant injuries to Benjamin Mendy, and Oleksandr Zinchenko reportedly on his way out.

The player himself has iterated his surprise at not being offered a new deal in a recent interview:

“[There’s] no renewal news.” “I don’t know what the club think of me, it’s a bit strange because there’s not long left [on my contract]. My intention is to end my career here. Let’s see.” Alba’s current deal expires in 2020.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Barcelona are faced with yet another ‘Dani Alves’ situation, with their first-choice left back entering the final year of his contract. The ball is now in Alba’s court. If the defender refuses to sign a new deal, the Blaugrana could end up selling him in the next transfer window, rather than losing him for nothing.

As it stands, Juventus is looking the likelier destination for Alba.