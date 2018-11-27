Reports: Real Madrid’s Isco emerges as transfer target for 3 surprising clubs

Isco has found playing time hard to come by this season. And now, reports suggest that the unhappy Real Madrid man is looking for a way out of Santiago Bernabeu, with no less than three clubs interested in signing him.

Calciomercato reports that Real Madrid midfielder Isco is on his way out of the Spanish capital, with Arsenal, AC Milan, and Napoli interested in him. The Spanish playmaker has found it difficult to break into the first team under new Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari and could be on his way out soon.

If Isco does indeed choose to leave Madrid, he will have plenty of destinations to pick from with several clubs reportedly interested in him. The only hurdle will be his price tag, with Los Blancos unwilling to let him leave for less than 70 Million Euros.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the three clubs- Arsenal, Napoli, and AC Milan, have already contacted Real Madrid over Isco’s availability, but are only willing to offer 50 Million for his services, which is some way apart from Madrid valuation.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Isco has indeed seen his Real Madrid career go off track and it would come as no surprise if he does decide to leave. If that is the case, Madrid could even be forced to accept a bid below their valuation. At this moment, it is looking increasingly unlikely that Isco will remain a Galactico in the near future.