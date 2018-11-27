Manchester United to bid £50m for Premier League star in January

Manchester United have had a torrid start to their 2018/19 season and have found goals hard to come by. Therefore, the Jose Mourinho-managed club are looking to add another goal-scorer to their ranks and are ready to lose £50m in the January for it.

The Premier League giants have had one of their worst starts to a Premier League season and are languishing on the seventh position in the league table. In fact, they are closer to the bottom than to the top of the table.

United’s premier goal-scorer Romelu Lukaku has been undergoing a dry spell and only has four goals in the Premier League so far. Thus, the club’s board has decided to allocate £50 million for the signing of a new forward and as reported by Sunday Mirror, they are eyeing West Ham United’s Marko Arnautovic.

The former Stoke City forward joined West Ham for a sum of £20 million last summer and has since scored 16 goals for the Manuel Pellegrini-managed side. The club, though, are reluctant to let one of their most important players leave in the winter itself.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5 – United and Mourinho are desperate to get back on track and are ready to splash the cash in January. Though Arnautovic would add to their firepower and is a proven Premier League goalscorer, he still doesn’t come out as a player who could change their fortunes.

As for West Ham and Arnautovic, this could be a sweet deal with the latter getting the chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and the club getting a sizeable profit from the transfer.