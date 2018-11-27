Real Madrid to not renew contract of Ballon d’Or top contender

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided that the club will not renew the contract of midfielder Luka Modric. Reportedly, Perez has planned to renew contracts of all the crucial players and Modric’s name is a glaring omission from that list.

Months after helping Real Madrid to their third consecutive Champions League title, Modric’s time at the club seems to be coming to an end. The 33-year-old’s contract with the club runs until 2020 but if the Sport Mediaset reports are to be believed, Perez’s reluctance to renew the Croatian’s contract could mean that the player should now start looking for potential suitors.

Serie A giants Inter Milan, who approached Modric in the summer transfer window, have emerged as the favourites again in the recent days. The Nerazzurri had, reportedly, offered the former Tottenham Hotspur star a four-year contract worth around €10million per year. However, a deal hadn’t materialised then.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5 – The Croatian maestro will be 34 this time next year and it would only be logical from Madrid’s point of view to let the midfielder go for the right amount when he’s still considered one of the best. Moreover, Modric hasn’t been performing to his potential in the 2018/19 season and perhaps a move to Serie A would help him regain his mojo too. A win-win situation for all three sides involved in the deal including Inter!