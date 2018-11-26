Reports: Barcelona to offer World Cup winner + cash for PSG superstar

In what would be the deal of the season were it to come to fruition, Neymar could be set for a shock return to Barcelona, according to reports in Goal. Ousmane Dembele has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the Catalan giants in January, and Barcelona are keen on including him in a deal to bring Neymar back to Spain.

The Brazilian moved to PSG in the summer of 2017 for a world-record €222 million after falling out with the Barcelona board. However, he has not had the most fruitful spell in France, with rifts between him and strike partner Edinson Cavani hanging like a dark cloud over his stint at the club.

Dembele, meanwhile, who was brought in to fill Neymar’s giant boots, has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy during his relatively short stay at the Camp Nou.

Accused of having a bad attitude and missing training sessions due to a gaming disorder, Dembele has fallen out of favour and is seeking a move away from Barcelona as early as the January window. The Catalan giants, who were initially willing to hear offers for the 21-year-old, now appear keen on including him in a deal to bring Neymar back.

Premier League clubs too have expressed their interest in signing the prodigiously talented Frenchman, with Arsenal and Liverpool both being linked with a January move for the World Cup winner, however, if the Goal report is to be believed, he could be on his way back to his homeland with Neymar returning to Spain.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating 2/5: While both Dembele and Neymar have expressed their desire to leave their respective clubs, PSG have nothing to gain from the deal. They are unlikely to be willing to offload the Brazilian in January with replacements hard to find during the winter transfer window.

It looks like Dembele will in all likelihood be heading to the Premier League, but his final destination remains to be seen.