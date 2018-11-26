5 players Real Madrid need to sign in January

Real Madrid might be the reigning European champions. They might have won the competition three times in a row. However, their plight currently could be used as a story of how the mighty could also fall if the cracks aren’t repaired before they break the whole structure down. And for Madrid, they need these 5 players to fill up the crevices.

#5 Mario Hermoso (Espanyol)

Real Madrid have had a major problem in defence for a long time now. Apart from Mourinho’s Madrid, the Galacticos were never really known for their defensive fortitude.

It is even worse now as Sergio Ramos isn’t getting any younger and Varane is out of form. Vallejo and Nacho might be good but are injured for now. So the Blancos need cover – and academy graduate Mario Hermoso, who is having a great season at Espanyol, can be bought back for only €7.5 million.

#4 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

The Spanish international had been targeted in the summer but the Galacticos opted to sign Mariano instead. The former Lyon star is now out injured and the Blancos are once again short in attack.

Iago Aspas represents good value for money; and despite his release clause of €40 million, could join Los Blancos for less. The Celta man has scored 8 goals in 10 games so far this season and has plenty of top-flight experience in Spain.

#3 Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax Amsterdam)

De Ligt is arguably the best young defender in the world right now. The fact that a host of top European clubs covet him is a testament to his talent. The Dutchman is available for a figure of around €60 million.

In this market, for a player who not only has the potential to be world class but also has over 15 years of football left in him, €60 million is a great price and Madrid should pay it and secure their defence for the next decade.

#2 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

The Belgian has repeatedly spoken about his desire to play for Real Madrid. It has gotten to the point that the only way Hazard, who has 7 goals and four assists from 12 league games, won’t end up at Madrid is if the Galacticos don’t try to sign him.

The left-wing of Real Madrid needs a player like him. He will have only a year left in his contract in the summer and could come for relatively cheap. Given his contractual situation, the Galacticos might be able to persuade Chelsea to sell him in January.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Real Madrid wanted the French World Cup winner in the summer of 2017 but the youngster opted to accept PSG’s financially better offer. Since then, the Blancos have lost Ronaldo and are in desperate need to replace him.

The Frenchman has 11 goals and four assists in 9 league games so far this season. It is clear that with a player like him in the team, the Galacticos are less likely to drop points against mid-table Spanish club, like they have been so far this season.

Moreover, Mbappe’s signing would be a signal of intent, that would send a shockwave throughout Europe. Something the ‘old’ Madrid are famous for.

