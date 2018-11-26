Reports: Juventus, Barcelona set to fight over ‘next Kante’

Juventus and Barcelona are set to lock horns in the transfer market once again. Both sides are in need of a central midfielder and have identified Lyon midfielder, termed as the ‘next Kante’, as a potential target.

Tanguy Ndombele has had an impressive rise over the last one year. The former-Amiens midfielder linked up with Bruno Genesio at Lyon and has seen his stock go through the roof after several impressive performances.

The 21-year-old has been compared to his French compatriot Ngolo Kante, due to a similar playing style. Ndombele was also recently called up to the national team by Didier Deschamps and made his senior debut in a 2-2 draw against Iceland.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have been following Ndombele for a long time, with a view to bringing him on board in the future. Furthermore, reports suggest that Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas rejected a € 35 million bid for the youngster in the summer, and is only willing to let him go for € 50 Million.

Moreover, the race for Ndombele has started to heat up with Barcelona, Tottenham, and Manchester City all after his signature.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Ndombele is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment. The youngster has seen his stock rise massively in one year and is expected to make the move to a bigger club in the near future.