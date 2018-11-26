Reports: Chelsea to send three players to AC Milan

The January transfer window is fast approaching and Chelsea are once again in the news. However, this time, the Blues are being linked with several outgoings, with three squad members looking to leave the Maurizio Sarri revolution, due to lack of game time.

As the season has progressed, it has become clear that some stars are not in Maurizio Sarri’s immediate plans. Gary Cahill, Cesc Fabregas, and Andreas Christesen have all found it difficult to break into the first team, and are now looking for a way out.

As per Football Italia, one club which is interested in signing all three players is AC Milan, who have fallen short of resources due to injuries to several key players. However, the Italian giants aren’t looking to sign any of the three on permanent deals, with six months emergency loans looking likely.

While the situations of Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen are pretty straightforward, the one involving Cesc Fabregas is slightly complicated. The Spaniard has cited interest in staying at Chelsea but has so far not been offered a contract extension. With his current deal set to expire soon, it is unlikely that Chelsea loan him out.

Nevertheless, if AC Milan do indeed bring the trio on board, they will have signed four players from Chelsea for the 2018/19 season, after Tiemoue Bakayoko had joined on loan earlier during the summer.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; It is unlikely that Chelsea send both their reserve centre-backs without any backup plan. Furthermore, Cesc Fabregas’s contract is set to expire in six months so a loan deal for him seems questionable.