Reports: Manchester United offered two players in exchange for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba hasn’t been able to reproduce the form he showed in Italy, ever since he moved to Manchester United. However, the Frenchman still has some suitors in Serie A, with reports suggesting that Inter Milan are hoping to bring him on board. To do that, the Nerrazzuri are even ready to offer two key players, who just happen to be United’s long-term targets.

Inter Milan are close to appointing former-Juventus chairman Beppe Marotta as their new CEO. Marotta was with the Bianconeri for eight years and oversaw the club’s revival.

During his time with Juventus, Marotta was also responsible for several shrewd signings, such as that of Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba. And now, the soon-to-be Inter CEO is hoping to reunite with the latter by bringing him back to Italy.

According to the Mirror, Inter Milan are even ready to offer Milan Skriniar and Ivan Perisic to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba, as they look to appease Marotta.

Both Skriniar and Perisic have been heavily linked with Manchester United in the recent weeks, with the pair being Jose Mourinho’s personal targets.

However, Inter Milan are not the only club interested in Paul Pogba, with former club Juventus amongst his suitors as well.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5