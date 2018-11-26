Report: Real Madrid agree deal for first signing of Santiago Solari era

Real Madrid have had a horrible start to their season and are in dire need of reinforcements. Club president Florentino Perez is doing all he could to rope in players who will improve the Los Blancos squad and it looks like as if he has signed up his first player of the Santiago Solari era.

If reports from El Chiringuito are to be believed, Real Madrid have come to an agreement with Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz, who will sign a pre-contract with the La Liga giants in January before moving to the club in the summer next season on a free transfer. The 19-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League champions.

Diaz joined the Manchester-based club in 2013 from Malaga and has made five first-team appearances for them. The Spaniard, as is reported, is not happy with the chances he’s got at the Pep Guardiola-managed club and just like Jadon Sancho did last year, he could move to greener pastures as well.

The attacking midfielder got on the scoresheet in the EFL Cup earlier this year when he scored twice against Fulham in a 2-0 win.