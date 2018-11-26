David de Gea set to leave Manchester United, will become the highest paid goalkeeper in world

David de Gea is set to leave Manchester United after an eight-year stay with the club. The Spain number one has been a rock at the back for United and has helped them stay among the top guns in Premier League for the last few seasons.

As reported by Daily Mail, De Gea is being targetted by Paris Saint-Germain who can sign him up in the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old’s contract with Manchester United expires at the end of this season and it is believed that De Gea is reluctant to sign on a contract extension.

Moreover, United haven’t been at their best in the last few years and being the best goalkeeper in the world, the Spaniard needs to add trophies to his kitty. It is believed that PSG will make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world with a salary believed to be around £300,000-a-week.

If De Gea signs a four-year deal with the French club, his potential salary will cross £60m, and deservedly so. Previously Juventus were also interested in signing the United shot-stopper, however, with PSG offering such huge wages, it looks likely that he will move to Paris in the summer.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5