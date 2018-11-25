PSG prepared to sell €180m-rated attacker to fund move for Manchester United superstar

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offload Brazilian superstar Neymar in order to fund a move for Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea, according to ESPN.

De Gea has emerged as a prime target of the Parisiens after failing to agree on a new contract with United. PSG, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a new keeper, and have set their sights on De Gea, whose contract runs out in the summer. Further reports have suggested the Spaniard is ‘stalling on a new deal’ as he eyes a move away from Old Trafford.

The French giants are willing to offer De Gea a whopping £300,000 a week, which would make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

However, in order to remain on the right side of FFP regulations, they would need to make a sizeable sale first and that could be in the form of Neymar, whom they had signed for €220m in 2017.

Neymar himself is looking for a way out, eyeing the opportunity to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor at Real Madrid whilst also entertaining the possibility of a reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

PSG are prepared to lose Neymar’s services and are keen on building their squad around teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe whose rise in the past couple of seasons has been remarkable.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5