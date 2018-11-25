Reports: Premier League club to make €200 million bid for Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is among the best players in the world. In fact, he has a good chance of winning the Ballon d’Or for his performances this year. He not only won the Europa League with Atletico Madrid but also conquered the holiest grail in the world of football: the World Cup.

As a result, he is being touted as one of the possible winners for the Ballon d’Or award. But that’s not all. The Frenchman is now being linked with a move to Manchester United.

According to reports from Spain, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants Griezmann at the Theatre of Dreams. The former Real Sociedad forward almost joined Barcelona last summer but in the end, chose to stay with the Rojiblancos.

He actually made a video where he announced his decision to stay with the club that made him a superstar.

However, all good things must come to an end. Back then, the Frenchman was also linked to Manchester United. The same is the case now as the Red Devils have apparently decided to make a €200 million bid to sign the superstar forward.

Furthermore, Manchester United are apparently waiting for him with open arms and would actually make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League – and the joint-second-highest in the world, tied with Cristiano Ronaldo.

All of this might seem like a fantasy at this point in time. There is no way that the Rojiblancos would let go of him in January, so we will have to wait until the summer to know whether the Frenchman will join the Red Devils.

One thing is certain, however: the rumours will persist.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5